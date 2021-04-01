Pentagon lifts transgender military ban on International Transgender Day of Visibility

This Wednesday is International Transgender Day of Visibility. The Biden administration is marking it by sweeping away a Trump-era policy that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military.

The Pentagon announced new rules that will allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly. They will also have wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. New rules also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity.

Jamie Woolf is the Chairman of Tranz Central Coast. She says she is delighted to hear the news and that today is the perfect day to announce these changes.

"The day of transgender visibility is really important day. Transgender people want to be seen. we want to be accepted." Woolf applauds the Biden administration's reversal of the transgender military ban. She adds, "It's another way that says, we're normal. We can do it if we have the skills and physical ability, we could be given the same opportunity like anyone else."

The new rules will take effect in 30 days to give military services time to update their policies and provide guidance to commanders.