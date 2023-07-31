Watch Now
PG&E aerial patrols begin tomorrow

In anticipation of storm related power outages, PG&E crews are on standby Thursday.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 20:05:00-04

To reduce wildfire risk, PG&E will be conducting aerial patrols in San Luis Obispo County starting tomorrow.

Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company's vegetation management program to detect dead or dying trees.

Patrols will occur along several electric distribution lines for several days in Cambria, Paso Robles, lake Nacimiento, heritage ranch, San Miguel, Parkfield, Creston, Santa Margarita, and rural areas of eastern San Luis Obispo County.

Depending on the weather conditions, foresters will fly to and from Paso Robles Municipal Airport between the hours of 9:00 AM. and 5:00 PM

