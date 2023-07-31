PG&E aerial patrols begin tomorrow

To reduce wildfire risk, PG&E will be conducting aerial patrols in San Luis Obispo County starting tomorrow.

Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company's vegetation management program to detect dead or dying trees.

Patrols will occur along several electric distribution lines for several days in Cambria, Paso Robles, lake Nacimiento, heritage ranch, San Miguel, Parkfield, Creston, Santa Margarita, and rural areas of eastern San Luis Obispo County.

Depending on the weather conditions, foresters will fly to and from Paso Robles Municipal Airport between the hours of 9:00 AM. and 5:00 PM