Pilates for Pets raises money for Woods Humane Society

CLUB PILATES AND WOODS HUMANE SOCIETY TEAM UP FOR SHELTER ANIMALS — Pets and Pilates are coming together for a good cause this weekend in San Luis Obispo.

The ‘Pets for Pilates’ event aims to raise money for Woods Humane Society, helping local pets find forever homes.

Club Pilates San Luis Obispo is hosting a donation-based, mat Pilates class Sunday morning at Meadow Park to raise awareness of the needs of the shelter, which takes care of many Central Coast pets.

Local vendors will also be there offering food and other items.

All proceeds from the event will go to Woods Humane Society.

San Luis Obispo Club Pilates owner, Traci Stevenson says, right now, the animal shelter could really use the community’s help.

“This is a really busy time for the shelters. It’s kitten season and it’s summer. They are one of the few places on the Central Coast that does in-house medical care," said Stevenson. "On average, I was told that each animal that comes into the shelter - from the time that they are placed at the shelter until they are adopted - costs about $800 per animal.”

The event takes place July 18 at 9am at Meadow Park.

This is not an adoption event, so adoptable animals will not be in attendance.

To reserve your spot, call 805-366-4750.

