Pismo Beach locals anticipate Fourth of July celebrations

In Pismo Beach, Fourth of July celebrations are a big deal.

“Fourth of July is crazy," said Britt Anysons, a manager at “The Break”. "The parking is crazy... It's just thousands of people come here in Pismo Beach, restaurants and bars are booming.”

“I am very excited for this year!" Lisa Wadell, a Pismo Beach resident says.

Every year, thousands gather at this beach, eagerly awaiting the firework show.

“We like to watch the fireworks that shoot off of the pier," Taylor Bettit, a Yucaipa resident says.

Waddell has a perfect view of the fireworks from her patio.

"You can see everything going on, you can even see the ones that they do off of the pier that are at lower level," Waddell says. "It's just great."

As the holiday gets closer, city leaders want to remind everyone to leave the big firework shows to the pros. In San Luis Obispo County, anyone caught with illegal fireworks will get a ticket and a $2,000 fine.

Another important reminder is to have a designated driver during the celebrations.

“For me, I don't have to worry about it because I never have to go anywhere by car," Waddell says. "But, I would imagine that should be a concern for people.”

“We definitely want to make sure everyone gets home safely," Anysons tells me.

As for this year's celebration, food and commercial vendors will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., music will play from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the fireworks on the pier will start at 9:00 p.m.

Traffic is expected to be busy around 3 p.m., so it's recommended to arrive at your destination early.