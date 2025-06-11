Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers special deals for National Outlet Shopping Day

National Outlet Shopping Day returns to Pismo Beach Premium Outlets Thursday, June 12 through June 15.

Shoppers who visit Pismo Beach Premium Outlets during National Outlet Shopping Day will be treated to deep discounts and special activations, including face painting on Thursday, June 12th and Friday, June 13th.

There will also be a DJ on Saturday, June 14th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the area in front of Five Below.

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is home to 40 retailers, with many of them offering additional savings during National Outlet Shopping Day.

Some discounts include:



Coach Outlet – Receive a gift of fragrance with purchase.

Converse – 25% off your purchase.

Lids – Buy one get one 50% off storewide.

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is located at 333 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach, CA 93449