Propane fire pits allowed at some beaches for a limited time

It's a favorite spot for many locals.

“We love this spot because of the view. Can't beat it," said Atascadero resident Frank Clyburn.

Here at Olde Port Beach, also known as the Avila Dog Beach, bonfires were allowed until 2020.

“During the pandemic, the board approved closing down the program," explains Port San Luis Harbor District Chief Matt Ashton.

He explains there were several reasons for the decision, including the fire risk to the nearby hillside.

“The staff time it took to clean up after the fire pits were used. Back then, it was wood burning fire pits that were allowed. people would frequently bring pallets, they would leave litter."

Regular campers like John and Kay Semon already have a propane fire pit.

"You can tell stories and whatever, you know, and sit around a fire and just makes it part of the campaign experience," said Kay Semon.

The Port San Luis Harbor District is excited to launch the new pilot program allowing propane fire pits on the beach until September 15th. Ashton says these fire pits are much safer than traditional wood-burning ones.

“Not only mitigates the risk of any adjacent fire starting...on the beaches, that hillside across the way, if ash were to fly up from a wood burning fire, it could travel and potentially start a fire," said Ashton.

Signs are posted on the beaches, and here are some important things to note:



Propane fire pits are allowed only at Avila Beach (between San Francisco and San Juan Streets) and Olde Port Beach.

Only hand-carried, made-for-purpose propane fire pits are allowed; wood-burning fires remain prohibited.

Clyburn is happy to hear that his favorite spot will allow safe fire pits on the beaches again.

“We've thought about doing that here, this is about the only spot we really need it. Most spots let you have firewood," said Clyburn.