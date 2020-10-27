Powerful offshore winds hit northern and southern California

A trough off to our east has set up a strong offshore wind across the state, this wind is strongest where higher elevations are present. Northern and southern California have both experienced wind gusts in excess of 75mph. A few isolated spots winds were in the 100mph range.

The event does linger into Tuesday but not as strong as this initial push.

Locally northeasterly (offshore) winds continue during the morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon. This outlook lasts most of the week. The winds will clear out the low clouds which we saw plenty of over the weekend.

Onshore winds return Friday and will continue through Sunday. These winds coming from the Pacific will allow the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline with night and morning mist and fog. Away from the coastline, temperatures will gradually warm.

Models are still not optimistic about rainfall.