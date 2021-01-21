Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Prado Warming Center opening Friday

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
PRADO.jpg
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-21 18:20:46-05

Due to expected rain in the forecast, the Prado Warming Center will be open Friday night to provide shelter for those in need.

The shelter is located at 40 Prado Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

People can check in between 7pm and 9pm Friday night. It closes at 6am on Saturday.

Guests are not allowed to return after leaving. Pets are allowed.

Those at the shelter will be given a place to sleep and a hot meal.

The Warming Center is accepting donations of the following items:

  • Large trash bags
  • Disposable plates, bowls, cups, and utensils
  • Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar
  • Breakfast Bars
  • Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles
  • Large backpacks
  • New socks and warm gloves
  • Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7