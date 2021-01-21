Prado Warming Center opening Friday

Due to expected rain in the forecast, the Prado Warming Center will be open Friday night to provide shelter for those in need.

The shelter is located at 40 Prado Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

People can check in between 7pm and 9pm Friday night. It closes at 6am on Saturday.

Guests are not allowed to return after leaving. Pets are allowed.

Those at the shelter will be given a place to sleep and a hot meal.

The Warming Center is accepting donations of the following items:

