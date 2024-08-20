President Biden and first lady to visit Santa Ynez this week

President Biden is expected to arrive on the Central Coast overnight. His arrival comes with temporary flight restrictions for local airports.

"We lose fuel sales. We have student pilots that have to interrupt their training. it affects commerce. It's, it's highly, highly disruptive, but it's understandable," said Jourdi De Werd, president of the Santa Ynez Airport.

Jourdi De Werd says this week’s five-day temporary flight restriction grounding all private flights in the area is due to a visit from the president.

"It's going to really impact our revenue because we sell a lot of fuel and that means after today, nobody's flying for five days," De Werd said.

How much fuel?

"You know, we typically sell about $750,000 worth of fuel a year." De Werd said.

This means the airport will lose around $10,275 in revenue this week. In Santa Barbara, airport reps say commercial and freight flights will not be impacted. De Werd says each time a TFR is placed, some people don’t comply and that could cost you.

"They can scramble the jets and then force you to land somewhere and then you're in big trouble," De Werd says.

Just down the street in Solvang, local family-owned and operated Solvang Trolley Ice Cream is no stranger to VIP customers.

"Kardashians come in, Anne Hathaway, and our favorite was Taylor Swift. She really enjoyed her pumpkin spice ice cream," said Clau Orona, co-owner of Solvang Trolley Ice Cream.

This Mother-daughter team knows their ice cream and customers, even presidents.

"I have a feeling he would like the sweet cream brownie caramel," Orona said.

The president and first lady are expected to arrive at the Santa Barbara Airport around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, then travel to Santa Ynez shortly after. During his time in Santa Barbara County, the president and first lady have no official appearances scheduled.