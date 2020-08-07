Quiet and generally mild weather thru the weekend

Afternoon winds for the Central Coast this week helped clear out skies but this weekend those winds look to calm down and the beach clouds could linger a bit longer and in some cases not clear.

The overall pattern is pretty benign with a little bit of a recovery of ridging in the upper air pattern which will help warm inland temps back up a bit, but likely still coming in a bit short of seasonal averages.

Away from beaches we'll see plenty of afternoon sun with near average temps thru the weekend.

There will be some changes next week, but Tuesday another trough digs out over The West. This will result in a few things: some higher winds developing for the second half of next week. They'll help to clear beach clouds a bit more. The trough will also encourage inland temps to stay on the mild side.

Those are the subtle day to day differences, but if I had to made a much more broad interpretation of the weather: hard to dial up more consistent day to day weather.