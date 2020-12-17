Rain chance Thursday looking very light for those that see rain

A weak cold front still looks to roll thru the Central Coast Thursday morning. The issue this front has is that it is not bringing much moisture with it and it'll run into Central Coast air influenced by offshore winds.

This will dramatically impact the ability of the front to produce much rain. I think those that see rain likely stay under .10" and much of the area SLO and south likely don't get much or any rain at all.

The larger issue Thursday will be wind. NW Winds build quickly after the frontal departure, 15-25mph with higher gusts. Advisories will be possible.

Winds quickly turn offshore by Friday. This will clear out the coastal skies but inland valley locations (where winds are light) we will likely see spots of interior valley low clouds and fog in the night and morning hours. This set-up is around Friday into Monday. Temperatures bottom out on Thursday with the front and the winds but slowly rebound over the weekend.

In terms of the longer range forecast models are being consistent today showing no rain thru Christmas.