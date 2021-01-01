Rain is still likely next week but the forecasted amounts don't look as wet

Earlier this week a major mid-range model was advertising the potential of "inches" of rain next week while other models were much more conservative with expectations of rainfall being an inch or less.

As of Thursday afternoon (since these things do change in longer-range forecasts), models agree on lower rain totals. Now, it still looks like measurable rain is likely Monday and Wednesday but the lack of an atmospheric connection and low pressure tracks too far north are the factors in the lower rainfall expectations.

In the shorter term, the biggest local issue is waves. A high surf advisory has been extended into the weekend and a high surf warning may be necessary Tuesday as the activity in the Pacific continues to radiate wave energy to the Central Coast.

Clear to partly cloudy and dry conditions are likely into the weekend as we begin 2021. A little bit of warming should bring temperatures to near average conditions over the weekend with some locally gusty offshore winds continuing.