Rain opportunities in the forecast especially next week

Yesterday's wind storm wound down quickly today and there are no active advisories in place, yesterday there were plenty.

Mostly clear skies will continue into Thursday however there are signs of change developing. Some showers are possible as early as Friday into Saturday but the area still looks rather moisture starved.

Another system later Sunday into Monday looks better with .10-.50" potential. Should note the forecast is dramatically colder as well and snow levels during this system could be as low as 2500ft.

The best chance looks to be mid to late next week. Right now I'd say Thursday into Friday where we could see anywhere from .50-2+" of rain, it is far too early to bet the house on the exact amount of rain but this system looks to be slow enough, positioned correctly and also tap into an atmospheric river. If the system accomplishes all of that the amounts could be impressive.

Long-range models like the first week of February to be dry and some long-range forecast experts are concerned about a potential dry pattern re-developing in what is normally prime time for us to get the rain we need for much of the rest of the year. Stay tuned.