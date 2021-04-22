Rainfall Sunday still looks possible but not a big storm

Most of this week the Central Coast has dealt with cloud cover, early in the week inland temps were warm but the marine depth increased several days ago and the clouds have filled the interior valleys as well causing a cooler than average week of temperatures.

The feature creating the deep marine layer has been an upper trough, it is pulling out of the area but I still think we'll have a lot of marine depth into the weekend. Perhaps some slightly better clearing but I wouldn't call the improvement revolutionary.

Temperatures Friday look to feature more cool beaches and near coastal valleys with the Southcoast and inland valleys having the best chance at hitting 70s.

Sunday a cold front looks to come thru the area, today models are speeding it up a little bit. Right now I am working with the broad brush and also showing rain potential Monday though I could see removing that as models settle in on some better timing.

In terms of the rain potential, not much change in my outlook. Looks like the bullish models have retreated. .10-.40" is possible with most in the lower to middle range. The EURO model which really liked the system locally until today's run shows a strange miss currently, putting more rain near San Diego.

After the system departs temperatures look to rebound by the middle of next week.