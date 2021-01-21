Rep. Salud Carbajal resonates with Pres. Biden's "call for unity"

Rep. Salud Carbajal is welcoming fellow Democrat, President Joe Biden and his administration to the White House.

"I am looking forward to the bold actions and policy agenda that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are setting out. To address climate change, to make sure that we get beyond this pandemic so that our public health is protected and we open up our economy sooner rather than later," said Rep. Carbajal during a statement today.

The congressman attended Biden's Inauguration ceremony on Capitol Hill this morning. He tweeted a photo with the caption reading, "So honored to be at the 59th #Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with my wife Gina. Today is a new day."

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents the 24th Congressional District of California which includes the Central Coast.

A strong proponent of the fight against climate change, Rep. Carbajal also tweeted remarks following President Joe Biden's signing of an executive order for the US to re-join the Paris Climate Accords.