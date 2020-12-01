Menu

Russell Park in Santa Maria reopening with renovations

Posted at 2:15 PM, Dec 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-01 17:15:43-05

Russell Park in Santa Maria will reopen on Saturday, December 5 after a year of renovations.

The city will reopen the park, located at 1000 West Church Street, with a ceremony from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Residents can enjoy coffee and donuts, courtesy of Recreation and Parks staff, while taking a walk through the park.

CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be enforced. Guests must wear a mask and maintain a safe distance while visiting the park.

The city made many improvements and additions during the yearlong renovation, including:

  • New playground
  • Restrooms
  • Energy-saving lighting
  • Improved irrigation system and colorful landscaping
  • Granite trail
  • Upgraded concrete paths

The project was paid for by two grants.

