Russell Park in Santa Maria reopening with renovations

Russell Park in Santa Maria will reopen on Saturday, December 5 after a year of renovations.
The city will reopen the park, located at 1000 West Church Street, with a ceremony from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Residents can enjoy coffee and donuts, courtesy of Recreation and Parks staff, while taking a walk through the park.
CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be enforced. Guests must wear a mask and maintain a safe distance while visiting the park.
The city made many improvements and additions during the yearlong renovation, including:
- New playground
- Restrooms
- Energy-saving lighting
- Improved irrigation system and colorful landscaping
- Granite trail
- Upgraded concrete paths
The project was paid for by two grants.