San Luis Obispo approves diversity task force recommendations

San Luis Obispo today approved several recommendations provided by the newly-formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force (DEI-TF).

"I want to thank members of the Task Force for their selfless dedication and commitment to their service to the City of San Luis Obispo and our community members," said City Manager Derek Johnson. "The Task Force has accomplished a lot over the last several months and, while much work remains, their efforts to date put us in a good position to further these important efforts in our community."

The DEI-TF listed five key recommendations that include:



Adopt a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) major city goal for 2021-2023

Establish an office for DEI

Develop strategic plan for San Luis Obispo addressing City policies and community needs

Commit to annual grant funding for local nonprofits

Designate DEI as a standing priority

The DEI Task Force was created in July 2020. It is meant to further advance the City's efforts to help make San Luis Obispo an inclusive and safe community for all.