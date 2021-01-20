San Luis Obispo asks for community input on city's top priorities

San Luis Obispo residents can help the City identify top priorities to be addressed in the coming years.

Residents can vote in an online survey conducted by the City. The survey features an extensive list of recommendations mentioned during a virtual community forum.

The recommendations range from a list of topics addressing concerns including climate action, downtown vitality, economic stability and homelessness. Each is measured on a scale of importance from 1-10.

The City says it will use the survey results as it prepares the 2021-23 Financial Plan.

This survey is available until Monday, January 25.