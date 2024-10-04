Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club seeks new home for headquarters building

For 50 years, the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club had its headquarters on top of the Vic Trace Reservoir. In May, the club was asked to move out and off the city land due to an upcoming project to replace the reservoir.

"Fortunately, we have been able to move some of our systems out of that site on the mesa up to La Cumbre Peak, and that's proven to be a very useful site. It has incredible coverage of the area here," said Levi Maaia, K6LCM Director.

Maaia, the club's director, says radio operators and the data collected by the club provide real-time ship and aircraft tracking and play a crucial role for emergency responders during disasters. Now that the club has moved out, they continue to operate at several locations, but the vacant headquarters building needs a new home.

"Ideally, it would be a home that would allow us to continue to use it as a communication site. But if we can't find one, then we'd like it to go to a nonprofit organization in the area that could make use of it," Maaia said.

After the move, Maaia and his colleagues at the club have been exploring new ways to expand their radio coverage to help a wider range of people.

He says the club has until the end of the month to move or destroy the structure. They’ve asked the city for an extension and are waiting for a reply.

To better understand the Vic Trace reservoir project, KSBY News reporter Juliet Lemar reached out to Matt Ward with Public Works.

"The reservoir is nearly 80 years old. It's reached the end of its useful life. It's a critical facility. It serves nearly 70% of the residents of the city. It will ensure reliable drinking water in the city, and so it's essential that we get this project done," Ward explained.

Ward says the project, set to begin in 2027, will replace the 10 million gallon reservoir with new equipment and tanks and is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars.

"It's going to be one of the biggest projects that Water Resources has taken on probably to date," Ward said.

In the meantime, the city says it's working with the club to move its former headquarters to a new location.

