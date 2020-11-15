Santa Barbara County Foodbank launches Empty Bowls 2020

The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is launching Empty Bowls 2020.

Today they held a drive-thru donation at Trader Joe’s in Santa Maria.

People shopping there donated turkeys and non-perishable food which is all going to the foodbank.

Organizers say the need for food is greater than usual this year due to COVID-19.

The Santa Barbara County Foodbank has donation drop-off locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria that are open daily.

Empty Bowls 2020 is a five-pronged celebration:

