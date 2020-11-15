Santa Barbara County Foodbank launches Empty Bowls 2020

The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is launching Empty Bowls 2020.
Today they held a drive-thru donation at Trader Joe’s in Santa Maria.
People shopping there donated turkeys and non-perishable food which is all going to the foodbank.
Organizers say the need for food is greater than usual this year due to COVID-19.
The Santa Barbara County Foodbank has donation drop-off locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria that are open daily.
Empty Bowls 2020 is a five-pronged celebration:
- Kickoff: Fill the Foodbank! Drive-thru Food Drive. Community can drop-off turkeys, chickens, and non-perishable food items at the Santa Barbara warehouse or Santa Maria Trader Joe's parking lot. Saturday, Nov 14 / 10am-2pm
- Donate: Gifts will be matched by our generous sponsors!
- Support Restaurants: Usually, local chefs and restaurants donate gourmet soups to support Empty Bowls events countywide. The attached press release contains links to more than 50 partners we encourage the community to support in these tough times
- Choose Artist Bowls: Select one-of-a-kind bowls, made by local artists just for Empty Bowls 2020, as a gift with suggested donations
- Share favorite Empty Bowls memories on social media. Tag the Foodbank and use #EmptyBowls2020