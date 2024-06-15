Santa Barbara voters to decide on ½ cent sales tax increase in November

The City of Santa Barbara Council recently unanimously voted to place the Santa Barbara Essential Local Services Measure on the November 5, 2024, ballot.

The ½ cent increase to applicable purchases in Santa Barbara, would generate an estimated $15.6 million annually to support the City’s General Fund, which pays for local services, including public safety, maintenance, libraries, affordable housing, and more.

If approved by Santa Barbara voters, the increase would be collected in the same manner as the existing City sales and use tax and would be subject to all the same tax exemptions, such as services, rent, groceries, prescription medicine, utilities, diapers, and feminine hygiene products.

The measure was placed on the ballot after staff discussed the status of the City’s services, budget, and the potential for new revenue to support them at a series of meetings.

A community survey found that a majority of respondents rated areas such as maintaining 911 emergency fire, paramedic, and police response; improving housing affordability as high priority.

These services and others are supported by the City’s General Fund, which according to the County, could see deficits of as much as 5–7% ($11M-$15M) within the next three years, despite several years of budget reductions across City departments.

