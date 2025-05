District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that Santa Barbara resident Katelyn Fultz, 28, has been charged with one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Officials say Ms. Fultz was driving on Highway 154 when she crossed over double yellow lines, causing a collision with another vehicle.

2 people were injured in the May 1 collision and one eventually died from her injuries.

A preliminary hearing has been set for June 10 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.