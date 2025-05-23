Watch Now
Santa Barbara's Children’s Fiesta Parade open for applications

The event, hosted by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, has been a family tradition for generations of Santa Barbara residents.
City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Dept
The Children’s Fiesta Parade is celebrating its 93rd year in 2025<br/>
The City of Santa Barbara is accepting applications for the annual Children’s Fiesta Parade, a cherished family-friendly event during the week-long Old Spanish Days Fiesta Celebration.

Now in its 93rd year, the parade will be held on Saturday, August 2, on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The Children’s Fiesta Parade has been a Santa Barbara tradition for many local families, with some participating for five generations.

Officials say all children are welcome to be part of the parade, and there is no cost to participate.

Parade participants usually dress in colorful costumes, with music and dance performances throughout the waterfront route.

Applications must be submitted by Sunday, July 6, 2025. To apply, click here.

