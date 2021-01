The City of Santa Maria Public Library is encouraging people to read more in the new year.

The library is offering free book bags with a variety of genres in them.

This is all in hopes to get people reading something new and broaden their reading genres.

Each bag contains five books, with no return date.

Bags can be picked up at the sidewalk service pick-up window on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday.