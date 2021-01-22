Menu

Santa Maria man & dog capture world's hearts in viral video

Orr, Jason
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jan 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-21 19:53:08-05

A Santa Maria man and his dog have an inseparable bond.

The charm between Guillermo Hernandez and his dog, Chiquilina, were captured in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

@frenchielife805

##heloveshisdog ##dogs ##foryou ##fyp ##dogsoftiktok ##follow ##like ##animalsoftiktok ##dogsandhorses ##viral

♬ Be My Baby - The Ronettes

The viral video has more than 7 million views. It shows the dog happily wagging his tail while riding a coin-operated horse outside of La Bonita market in Santa Maria.

Hernandez says Chiquilina is his best friend.

