Santa Maria man & dog capture world's hearts in viral video

A Santa Maria man and his dog have an inseparable bond.
The charm between Guillermo Hernandez and his dog, Chiquilina, were captured in a video that has now gone viral on social media.
The viral video has more than 7 million views. It shows the dog happily wagging his tail while riding a coin-operated horse outside of La Bonita market in Santa Maria.
Hernandez says Chiquilina is his best friend.