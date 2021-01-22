Santa Maria man & dog capture world's hearts in viral video

A Santa Maria man and his dog have an inseparable bond.

The charm between Guillermo Hernandez and his dog, Chiquilina, were captured in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

The viral video has more than 7 million views. It shows the dog happily wagging his tail while riding a coin-operated horse outside of La Bonita market in Santa Maria.

Hernandez says Chiquilina is his best friend.