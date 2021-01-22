Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Santa Maria mayor, residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Orr, Jason
Santa Maria Mayor vaccine
SM Vaccine Doses
SM Vaccine Doses
Santa Maria Mayor vaccine
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jan 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-21 20:51:36-05

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino is one of several patients who received their COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to Santa Barbara County residents age 75 and older by staff from Marian Regional Medical Center.

"I'm so pleased," says Mayor Alice Patino. "I hope everyone comes out and gets the vaccine when it's available to them."

Over the next four days, Dignity Health says it hopes to administer at least 4,000 doses.

"We're doing this even while our hospital is surging," says Robyn Dodds, Patient Experience Director at Marian Regional Medical Center. "We want to get this out to the community. So they're willing to pick up extra, just to make sure that this vaccine gets out to our community."

Appointments are completely booked.

Everyone who received a vaccine today will need to get their second and final dose in about three weeks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7