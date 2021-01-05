Menu

Santa Maria police identify man killed in weekend shooting

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jan 05, 2021
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in a fatal shooting investigation.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Jan. 2 on the 900 block of West El Camino Street.

Police say when they arrived they found Kevin Alan Najarro, 35, of Santa Maria who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say the unknown suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before they arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781 x1643 or the tip line at 805-928-3781 x2677 (COPPS).

Kevin Alan Najarro

