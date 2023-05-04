Watch Now
Santa Maria Public Library hosting "Tech Help Saturdays"

If you need technical support, there are opportunities to get one-on-one help with your personal device. The City of Santa Maria Public Library is hosting its next sessions of Tech Help Saturdays.
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 04, 2023
The City of Santa Maria Public Library is hosting its next session of Tech Help Saturdays on Saturday, May 13, and Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People will be able to meet with library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing library resources on a personal smart device.

The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions, or applications that require users to input sensitive information.

Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the library's desk at (805) 925-0994 extension 8562. Questions may also be directed to the library's desk.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

