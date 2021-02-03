Santa Maria Valley pays people $100 to visit

People who visit Santa Maria or Orcutt will receive $100 to visit the Central California Coast destination.

Visitors will get a $100 Visa Gift Card for a minimum two-night qualifying hotel stay at a lodging property in the cities of Santa Maria or Orcutt from Feb. 4 to March 31, according to Santa Maria Valley.

Travelers need to book a hotel stay for at least two consecutive nights at the same hotel property and email the hotel confirmation to info@santamaria.com or fill out the form on the website. Visitors can then redeem the offer during the promotional period.

Visit Santa Maria Valley is asking visitors to explore the region safely and responsibly.

“Santa Maria Valley has maintained an open-for-business approach and inviting attitude throughout the pandemic,” Jennifer Harrison, director of tourism for Visit Santa Maria Valley, said in a press release. “Our destination is less crowded than other California destinations and offers more for less to budget-conscious travelers during a time of economic rebound. We intend for the travel stimulus to help our local businesses while ensuring our experiences are safe and memorable for everyone who travels here.”

For more information on things to do, where to eat and drink in the Santa Maria Valley, click here.