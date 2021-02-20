Saturday will be a little cooler and breezy

Friday was a stunning day thanks to some offshore morning winds but some changes in the forecast moving into the weekend.

A weak cold front will drag across the area overnight and bring temps down a little for Saturday. Saturday is also looking like a breezy to windy day.

There is a wind advisory that goes into place for Saturday for part of Santa Barbara county for some gust potential up to 50mph.

Winds turn offshore later Saturday PM thru Monday, this sets the stage for some warming. Slightly warmer Sunday but Monday and Tuesday some mid-70s are possible and upper 70s and perhaps a scattered low 80 degree high is not out of the question.

February is looking like a rain dud, it is typically our wettest month. The storm track is not favorable at the moment. It does however appear that an early March system is possible. Something the first week is showing in both American and European mid-range computer models.

Beyond that climate, modeling has been inconsistent. The Climate Prediction Center is sticking with an outlook of below-average being more likely than any other condition. We are pretty fortunate that we got hit hard in late January, otherwise, the seasonal rain number would be even worse than they are currently.