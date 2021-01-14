Menu

Central Coast school district buys rare Jujubes for students

Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 13, 2021
Central Coast students are broadening their cultural taste buds.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District is buying a special fruit from a local farmer for their Covid grocery delivery boxes.

The fruit is called jujubes. They are an ancient, sacred, and nutritious fruit originating in the Middle East and Asia.

Not only are they introducing jujubes to the students, but they are creating a curriculum about it.

The students will learn about the importance of jujubes in tandem with Chinese New Year lessons this February.

These fruits will be distributed the second week of February to about 2,000 students.

