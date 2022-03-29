Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial

Britain Prince Philip Memorial
Matt Dunham/AP
FILE - Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Senior royals from around the world are gathering Tuesday, March 29, 2022 for a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II's late husband at Westminster Abbey that will incorporate hymns and other touches dropped from his funeral last year due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)
Britain Prince Philip Memorial
Posted at 3:49 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 06:49:01-04

LONDON (AP) — Senior royals from around the world are gathering for a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband at Westminster Abbey that will incorporate hymns and other touches dropped from his funeral last year due to the pandemic.

Elizabeth is due to attend the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip’s life.

The 95-year-old monarch was deeply involved in planning the event. But unspecified mobility issues prevented her from attending the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month.

Buckingham Palace is expected to confirm on Tuesday morning whether she will attend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png