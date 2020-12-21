Short-term forecast has some onshore wind bringing temps back a bit

I think temperatures take a hit on Tuesday with onshore winds and even the possibility of marine cloud formation tonight into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a day where a lot of the high temps are in the 60s and lower 70s with mild onshore flow.

The onshore doesn't hang around long, another offshore event sets up Wednesday and Thursday at the surface while the mid-level flow is from the SW.

This will usher in mid and high clouds but the dry lower layers and offshore flow likely means this will be a dry event, some sprinkles in the hills are possible. The ample high clouds should hold lows up a bit, it is a tougher call what they do to daytime highs. I think upper 60s are still a pretty good bet.

Christmas Day should generally be pretty quiet, at least during the daylight hours. Offshore flow will be weakening and turning onshore by afternoon with temps near to a few degrees above normal under mostly sunny skies.

Friday into Saturday a frontal system skirts us to the north, a passing shower is possible but if it happens it'll be overnight into Saturday morning and unlikely to impact either day much, less than .25" is likely.

Now a much better looking system is possible later Sunday into Monday where .25-.50" is possible from a low pressure system spinning up off the coast. This low currently shows some moisture entrainment prior to arrival so this looks like the best of the three systems in the current forecast.