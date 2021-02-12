Menu

Showers into early Friday

Cecil Horton posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Templeton skies darken
Posted at 4:53 PM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 20:28:08-05

There are rain chances over the next several days, but the total rainfall will not be great.

I think most folks see less than .25" overnight into Friday morning and a weaker frontal passage during the day Saturday likely only produces a few hundredths of an inch where it rains at all.

Other than the showers, winds will pick up after the frontal passages. Friday's winds will be 15-25mph with some gusts past 30. Sunday's winds look 15-30 with gusts to 35mph. Winds look to stay up on Monday as well. All this wind I am talking about here is from the northwest.

Offshore northeasterly winds look to develop Tuesday thru Thursday next week driving warmer weather.

