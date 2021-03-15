Showers to start the week and there is another chance later this week

The bulk of Monday's weather system rolled thru in the middle of the overnight but the cold unstable air in the base of the trough kept some showers and even some small hail showers going into the afternoon.

Totals were not large, but winds were significant and advisories are in place thru 7pm for some 20-30mph winds with 50mph gust potential.

A high surf advisory remains into early Tuesday.

Tuesday will start off rather cool with 30s in the interior valleys and 30s and lower 40s elsewhere with recovering temps into the lower 60s for most but a little warmer for the Santa Barbara Southcoast. We'll also likely see a little morning low clouds near the coast next couple mornings with clearing to partly cloudy skies. Temps will slowly warm up.

Another cold front is forecast to move through the Central Coast on Thursday night into Friday morning. The front looks to dissipate on arrival but up to .25" is possible but looks like much of Friday will just be partly cloudy and breezy to windy.

The upcoming weekend looks clear and dry but temps on the cooler to mild side.