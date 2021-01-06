SLO city to host virtual community forum to set budget priorities

The City of San Luis Obispo is hosting a virtual community forum happening at 6 p.m. on January 14. The city is asking for the community's input about where residents think the budget should be allocated for the next 2 years.

The joint meeting of the City Council and the Revenue Enhancement Oversight Commission (REOC) happens every two years to establish the top goals for the city. The process kicked off with a recent community priorities survey taken by more than 1,200 residents, followed by this virtual community meeting and an upcoming public City Council goal-setting workshop on February 6th. That work will then be used to formulate the 2021-23 Financial Plan which will be adopted in June 2021 and includes the use of the recently approved Measure G-20.

“Community feedback is a cornerstone of the City’s budget process and plays an integral role in setting major City goals,” Finance Director Brigitte Elke said. “All are welcome to attend and participate.”

The virtual forum can be accessed on the Community Forum webpage at slocity.org/communityforum.