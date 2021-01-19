SLO Co. residents 75+ now receiving COVID vaccine

Those 75 or older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in San Luis Obispo County.

On Monday, 400 doses were administered in the City of San Luis Obispo. Another 400 vaccines were given to people in Paso Robles.

"I'm 75 years old and I've had some cancer so putting us up near the front of the list for that phase 1b was very fortunate for everybody in my age category," said Ron McEvoy of Arroyo Grande.

Last Friday morning, public health announced those 75 or older could receive the vaccine starting Monday.

"Made the announcement at 9 a.m. and before 1 p.m. all of those appointments for the full week were booked," said Michelle Shoresman, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department PIO.

Only 4,000 appointments were available this week between the San Luis Obispo location behind public health on Johnson Avenue and a second location at the Paso Robles Event Center.

"My belief is that I trust the medical scientists, the medical professionals, that when this was approved, even though it was on an emergency basis that when they're taking it themselves that it's good enough for me," McEvoy said.

"I thought, you know, when the vaccine becomes available and our medical field feels it's safe then I'm going with it," added Linda Knupt who also received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

It's possible that there will be some cancellations this week so public health encourages folks to check for availability online or by calling: (805) 543-2444.

When you get an appointment, you'll fill out a form online and bring it with you along with a photo ID. You'll wait in line to get the vaccine then after it's administered, you'll be observed for 15 minutes.

"I feel just as good as I did when I got the shot," McEvoy said.

"It took about an hour and I'm ready to go home," Knupt added.

At the end of last week, just under 23,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were allocated to San Luis Obispo County. Of that, around 10,250 doses have been administered so far including first and second doses.

For those hoping to get an appointment soon...

"We find out just about one week in advance what our next shipment of vaccine is going to be," Shoresman said.

New appointments will be added on Thursdays for the following week. For more information about vaccines in San Luis Obispo County click here.