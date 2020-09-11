SLO County Airport Director leaves for SFO

In a statement today, the San Luis Obispo County Airports announced its director Kevin Bumen is leaving after seven years on the job.

Bumen will leave next month to become the first Chief Commercial Officer for San Francisco International Airport.

Since 2013, the Cal Poly graduate managed the County's two airports, SBP and Oceano Airport.

His last day is set to be October 9.

"As a resident and a loyal Mustang, I know how special San Luis Obispo is," said Bumen. "This was not an easy decision to make. I'm honored to have served the SLO community these past seven years and am excited to watch our wonderful airport continue to grow.

During his tenure, the San Luis Obispo Airport saw tremendous growth. The number of passengers doubled from 272,268 in 2013 to 544,575 in 2019.

The boom in passengers is due in part to adding six routes and bringing in two new airlines to serve the area.

Bumen also led the development of a new $40 million passenger terminal, created a comprehensive program to lead the airport through the COVID-19 pandemic, and conducted the airport's first economic impact study which showed that SBP contributes $85 million each year to the region's economy.