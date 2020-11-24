SLO County increasing contact tracing efforts as COVID-19 cases rise

San Luis Obispo County officials are urging people to "break the chain" and stay home if they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Health officials are issuing this message after a weekend where San Luis Obispo County saw more than 200 new cases, and before Thanksgiving weekend when families are expected to gather.

There are currently more than 800 actives cases in the county.

The county says it has contact tracers reaching out to people who may have been exposed to the virus.

"Contact tracers are working double-pace to quickly inform contacts they they may have been exposed, but our caseload continues to increase which means there is a delay," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Healh Officer. "If you have been in close contact with someone who has recently tested positive, please stay home and separate yourself from others until you hear from a contact tracer."

To clarify, close contact means being within six feet of a sick person for at least 15 minutes, according to San Luis Obispo County.