SLO Food Bank 2020 Turkey Trot goes virtual

People can help feed those in need this Thanksgiving while burning some calories before the big meal.

SLO Food Bank's annual Turkey Trot is virtual this year.

Due to COVID_19 restrictions, the annual event will not be held at the Laguna Lake Golf Course this year.

Instead, runners can walk, run or hike on their own or with a team from anywhere they would like.

The SLO Food Bank says that this year the community's need has more than doubled with some people experiencing hunger for the first time. Their goal is to provide 140,000 meals this holiday season.

2020 Virtual Turkey Trot

