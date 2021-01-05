Solvang continues to see lack in tourism as pandemic reaches nearly 10 months

Since March, most businesses in Solvang have taken a loss with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Restaurants and wineries are both struggling due to closures and take-out only options.

With places like Disneyland closed, visitors from Southern California will travel north to Solvang for fun, but some say they are disappointed with the closures.

"We use to be able to sit down as a family, but now I am starving because there is nowhere I can go to eat," said Nicholas Vargas who was visiting from Los Angeles.

Even with the closures in place, businesses are grateful for the customers they are getting.

"Initially we were a little bit apprehensive about people coming from large cities to our small town and possibly bringing things that we did not look forward to, but we were happy when it brought the business it did," said David Watts, Head Elf Jule Hus Christmas Shop.