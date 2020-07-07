Some marine layer developing for the coast before a weekend warm-up

Winds again are up near the coast today which is helping to keep the skies cleared out. At this point there are no advisories but some locally gusty pass and canyon winds are likely in Santa Barbara county later tonight.

Winds will not be quite as strong tomorrow, though still a bit breezy at the coast in the afternoon (winds to 20, with higher winds offshore).

The lighter winds will allow some marine layer to firm up, so some beach clouds in the night and morning hours Wednesday is likely with a little deeper penetration on Thursday morning.

A warming trend will develop on Friday into Tuesday as high pressure builds in from the desert Southwest with the inland valley temperatures rising to triple-digit levels, while the coastal valleys will reach the low to mid-80s. The beaches are forecast to range between the 60s and 70s over this period.