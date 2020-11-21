Some minor weekend warming in a generally quiet forecast

We've seen quite a bit of high cloud cover as expectd but with some offshore flow temperatures actually did fairly well to close the week with a lot of 60s and 70s for high temperatures.

We'll see more high clouds on Saturday as well. The pattern doesn't have a lot of twists in it: some locally gusty night and morning offshore winds but under advisory criteria. The winds switch back to onshore in the afternoon but under 15mph. Sunday looks to feature fewer high clouds, otherwise the weekend looks like smooth sailing.

Sunday night into Monday we'll see winds start to pick up. A dry system passes through with a jet stream wave and with a building ridge behind it winds will crank up out of the N-NW.

Dry weather with near normal temperatures can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday, then dry but cooler conditions are in the offing for Thanksgiving Day.

Could be a while for more rain, there have been model ensembles which occasionally suggest something could develop but the deterministic models are much more pessimistic at the moment. The afternoon run of the American GFS is nothing short of depressing in terms of rain. A big goose-egg locally, now this can change and quickly but right now there are no strong indications for optimism.