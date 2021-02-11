Some showers coming late Thursday into Friday

Since the last big storm we certainly have not seen much to be excited about in weather, and the next couple of systems will fall right into that less-than-exciting category.

Thursday we'll see another cloud-sun mix like we have the last few days but the trend will be toward increasing clouds, of the middle to higher variety. A cold front slices thru the area from roughly sunset into sunrise Friday morning. It doesn't have a lot of moisture to work with but enough for a decent shower chance of .05-25" with a few places exceeding and a few places under the .05" but a good general range. It'll be locally breezy with the frontal passage but likely under 25mph. There are no current advisories.

Snow levels will be above 5k feet to start and drop to roughly 4500ft.

Winds will pick up Friday: 15-25mph with gusts to 30mph. Partly cloudy skies will continue into Saturday.

Another weak cold front comes thru Saturday with lower rain potential, maybe a few hundredths here and there. Again the bigger impact may be the winds after the front which will be 15-30mph with higher gusts late Saturday into Sunday, winds should back off during the day Sunday.

Then we return to the pattern we've seen plenty of this season: night and morning offshore winds turning back onshore in the afternoons. This pattern should late until the middle of next week at least.