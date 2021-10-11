Watch
Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A worker in protective suit cleanw oil in an inlet leading to the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 3:56 AM, Oct 11, 2021
Officials say a Southern California beach that had been closed since an undersea pipeline leaked crude into ocean waters last week is set to reopen Monday.

City and state beaches in Huntington Beach will reopen after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil associated toxins in the water. Huntington Beach had been reeling from the pipeline leak that spilled crude into the Pacific Ocean off Southern California.

The spill of at least about 25,000 gallons and no more than 132,000 gallons of crude has kept the ocean off limits for a week to surfers, swimmers and people who want to walk along the shore.

