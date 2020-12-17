Splash and dash system departs leaving windy conditions behind

The cold front that moved thru the Central Coast early this morning did deposit some light showers around the area, most but not all reports were under .10". This light activity was expected now the winds are cranking up and some advisories are in place.

The NW winds of today will shift offshore into the weekend. In fact these offshore night and morning winds continue into the middle of next week. This will produce mild highs but locally chilly overnight lows. Skies will be generally clear outside some areas of late night and early morning low clouds and fog in the interior valleys. The same set-up will also likely cause Tule Fog in the Central Valley.

The extended forecast is a concern for rain potential. Systems like the last two are not depositing significant rainfall so our deficits are continuing to grow. Models show more near misses into the New Year.