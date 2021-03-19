Spring begins Saturday and the weather responds

Today is the last full day of winter, the spring equinox is at 2:37am Saturday morning.

We currently have a cold front working thru the area, it is a rather weak and slow moving one.

Only late in the day did any showers develop in the SLO county interior, prior to that only the north coast of SLO county saw any measurable rain. These light showers will work their way south into the overnight but dissipate on their move south. Most folks will see less than .25" total, some will get a few hundredths of an inch and some will see no rain at all.

With no significant systems in sight, March will actually build our shortages on rain since more is common than we are getting. April rain tends to be about a third of March's and by May doesn't typically see much at all.

The weekend we'll be behind this frontal boundary and skies will clear out but we'll also be breezy to windy, especially near the coast with N-NW winds 15-25mph in the afternoons. To me it looks like much of next week will be breezy. This is a very common spring pattern with high pressure off the coast and system tracking to the north and east of us.