Spring is here and so are the winds

We saw some low clouds early in the interior valleys but skies have cleared, winds this afternoon and evening are strong enough for a wind advisory.

We'll see more areas of morning low clouds on Tuesday before temperatures skies clear again. Winds will start turning offshore later Tuesday setting the stage for some cool overnight lows but also warmer daytime highs mid-week.

We'll see a front pass thru the area Thursday which will cool us down and turn the winds back onshore near the end of the week, the winds will be quite strong near the coast at 15-30mph. Friday thru the weekend looks interesting, a weak trough of low-pressure likely brings some low clouds to coastal areas but inland areas warm and temperatures could even be near 80.

Models are quiet on rain chances thru early April.