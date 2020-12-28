Storm departs leaving another dry run in the forecast

The first strong storm of the 2020-2021 rain season delivered good rainfall amounts across the entire area.

The storm will continue to process of winding down the rest of Monday and by Tuesday the low-pressure core kicks out of the region to be replaced by a ridge of high pressure and temperatures slowly moderate back into the mid-60s by the weekend.

Now, all that being said there are still some related advisories. High surf will continue to impact the Central Coast and the Southcoast into Tuesday.

Snow will be a concern across the higher elevations of the Santa Barbara county mountains into Monday night where significant additional totals are possible. Snow levels are pretty low, around 3500ft in spots but it is above 5000 where accumulations are highest.

Tuesday the low is tracking out of the area and offshore flow sets up but it will take a couple of days to return temps to seasonal averages. Despite building high pressure it doesn't look really windy as occasionally happens in the wake of stronger storms.

Thursday another frontal system (an "inside slider") tracks to our north, this will not produce rain but likely a wind event later this week for the Santa Barbara county mountains. Some additional ridge building takes place into the upcoming weekend producing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. There looks to be a weak system Sunday, but right now I think I'll stick with dry until I see more modeling favoring rainfall.