Storm develops to our north and showers early Wednesday likely

It is interesting how the weather behaves before a storm. Today started with some strong offshore winds around the area driving plenty of sunshine and mild to warm temps but changes will develop quickly Tuesday. First, we'll see some strong south winds developing Tuesday of 15-30 with some higher gusts with rainfall becoming more likely late overnight into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall will be measurable but likely under .50" for most folks, the best chance of more moderate rain will be along the SLO county north coast with less rain inland and south.

After the system sweeps thru we'll see the resuming pattern of night and morning offshore winds and afternoon onshore winds. There will be plenty of cool air after this front so highs will fall back into the 60s but no additional rain looks likely until the mid-point of next week.

Yes, just before Thanksgiving we'll be watching some potential for more rainfall.